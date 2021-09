GARNETT — Iola Middle School’s volleyball teams hit the road Thursday to open the 2021 season, with a full slate of matches at Anderson County.

The Mustang eighth-grade A team went four sets, falling 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 and 25-20.

“The girls played really well for the first game of the season,” Iola head coach Terri Carlin said. “I was pleased with our passing.”