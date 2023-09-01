Iola Middle volleyball falls to Anderson County

GARNETT — The Iola Middle School volleyball team had a tough start to its season against Anderson County on Thursday.

Iola’s A team came up short in the first set, 25-8, before securing a victory in the second set, 25-17, but falling in the final two sets, 25-15 and 25-22.

Bella Wilson scored a team-high four points in the first set before Addy Wacker scored 14 points and Shaylee Karns went for three of her own. In the fourth set, Wilson struck again with 10 points, all of them in a row.