Iola Middle volleyball falls to Anderson County

A fast start wasn't enough for Iola's Middle Mustangs when they fell at Anderson County Thursday.

September 1, 2023 - 3:53 PM

 GARNETT — The Iola Middle School volleyball team had a tough start to its season against Anderson County on Thursday. 

Iola’s A team came up short in the first set, 25-8, before securing a victory in the second set, 25-17, but falling in the final two sets, 25-15 and 25-22. 

Bella Wilson scored a team-high four points in the first set before Addy Wacker scored 14 points and Shaylee Karns went for three of her own. In the fourth set, Wilson struck again with 10 points, all of them in a row. 

