Iola native gets kick out of soccer success

Iola High School graduate Royce Smith can surely now say that his dream of becoming a professional soccer player has come to fruition.

Smith graduated from high school in 2020, completing most of his credits online while playing soccer in different European towns. He would finish his school work when he had time in between soccer practices and games, looking forward to the day he could begin taking college classes online as well as being a professional soccer player.

“I do like the experience of being abroad and traveling to different places because society everywhere else is different from America and also what I enjoy about it is the atmosphere,” Smith said Wednesday morning. “I just transferred to KU, so I’m going to have some more difficult classes coming up… we’ll see how I’m able to balance that but so far it hasn’t really been an issue.”