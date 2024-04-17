 | Wed, Apr 17, 2024
Iola rolls past Osawatomie

A pitchers duel featuring Iola's Korbin Cloud and Osawatomie's Cooper Peterson fell Iola's way in a 2-0 nail biter Tuesday. The Mustangs then scored 14 runs in the first inning of Game 2 and completed the sweep with an 18-3 romp.

April 17, 2024 - 2:39 PM

Iola High's Korbin Cloud delivers a pitch Tuesday against Osawatomie. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High’s baseball team gave the local fans both kinds of victories to savor Tuesday.

The first, a tense, edge-of-your-seat pitcher’s duel, saw Iola’s Korbin Cloud come out just ahead of Osawatomie’s Cooper Peterson in a 2-0 shutout.

In Game 2, Iola sent 20 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, scoring 14, and cruising to an 18-3 romp.

“It was a collective effort,” Mustang head coach Levi Ashmore said. “Korbin threw really well, and we played well defensively.”

