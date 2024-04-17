Iola rolls past Osawatomie

Iola High’s baseball team gave the local fans both kinds of victories to savor Tuesday.

The first, a tense, edge-of-your-seat pitcher’s duel, saw Iola’s Korbin Cloud come out just ahead of Osawatomie’s Cooper Peterson in a 2-0 shutout.

In Game 2, Iola sent 20 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, scoring 14, and cruising to an 18-3 romp.

“It was a collective effort,” Mustang head coach Levi Ashmore said. “Korbin threw really well, and we played well defensively.”