Iola Middle School’s seventh-graders ended 2021 with a bang.

Following a pair of hotly contested matches against Royster on Thursday, the Mustangs ended the season at the Pioneer League Tournament in Osawatomie with a pair of three-set victories

“The girls did such a good job playing as a team,” head coach Aubrey Westhoff said. “I’m so proud of them. We wish we had another week to watch them develop and mature more as a team. We had such a great season.”