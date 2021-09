CARBONDALE — Iola Middle School’s seventh-graders continued to make progress on the volleyball court Monday.

The A team took things to the brink before falling in five sets to Santa Fe Trail, 25-11, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25 and 15-2.

Sheridan Byrd led with 14 aces. Dally Curry added seven, Brooklyn Holloway five and Kaydra Scheibmeir four. Holloway had a pair of attacks.