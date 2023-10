GIRARD — Iola High was staring down the barrel of its second-straight heartbreaking defeat Friday.

The Mustangs had seen a 21-0 lead mostly dissipate, as host Girard closed the gap to 21-15 on back-to-back drives, and a Mustang turnover gave the Trojans possession with less than 4 minutes left.

But in the blink of an eye, in the form of a fumble recovery by Iola’s Briggs Michael, suddenly the Mustangs were back in control