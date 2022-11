CHENEY — The Iola High Special Olympics unified bowling team participated in the KSHSAA unified bowling regional tournament in Cheney Thursday.

Iola finished in seventh place at the tournament.

The Mustangs played one team of three peer buddies and two athletes due to the postseason tournament format. The team consisted of Guilis Pina, Shaun McLaughlin, Gavin Doolittle, Reese Curry and Stephanie Fees.