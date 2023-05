WELLSVILLE — A solid all-around showing in game one didn’t translate to the second game in Iola softball’s split against Wellsville Tuesday.

The Mustangs earned a clean pitching performance from Elza Clift and struck late at the plate for four runs in the seventh inning to pull away for the 7-3 win. Iola’s defense couldn’t carry over their momentum from game one when the Mustangs were taken down 12-0 in game two.

Game one