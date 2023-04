INDEPENDENCE — The Iola High tennis team took fifth place in Independence Friday.

Independence, Chanute and Fort Scott rounded out the top three team placements while Labette County took fourth place.

“The wind would move the ball in the air and on the ground and was very tough to adjust to, especially for new players,” said Iola head coach Chris Belknap. “We kept our spirits up and enjoyed the day as best we could, but it was a rough day for tennis.”