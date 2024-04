Iola High tennis coach Chris Belknap was only half joking Friday when he suggested Independence has earned a new nickname.

“We will be forever calling Indy “windy,” due to never having a lack of wind while playing tennis there,” he explained.

On Friday, the Mustang tennis team capped a busy end to the week with the Independence Invitational. That came one day after Iola was in Pittsburg for a full slate of matches.