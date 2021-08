Changes are afoot for Iola High’s season-opening football game.

Matt Baumwart, the Mustangs’ athletic director, said Iola will be unable to host the Sept. 3 opener against Osawatomie because of damage to the field.

Iola police said a suspect, whose name has not been released, drove a vehicle onto the football field at Iola’s Riverside Park sometime late Friday or early Saturday, leaving several ruts on the new sod. Criminal charges are pending.