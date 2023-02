The Iola High boys and girls took it to Osawatomie, each winning by 30 points or greater in their home matchups on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs (8-10) used a dominant offensive performance and forced a number of steals to score baskets in transition in a 70-32 blowout victory. The Iola girls (5-14) played stellar defense and held the Trojans to single digit scoring each quarter in a 47-17 drubbing.

Iola girls