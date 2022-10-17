 | Mon, Oct 17, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Iola Unified Special Olympics on ESPN

The Iola High School Unified Sports Team has been honored as ESPN’s Honor Roll Top 25 Schools. The team has followed 10 national standards of excellence committing to inclusion.

By

Sports

October 17, 2022 - 3:09 PM

Iola High School has been chosen as one of ESPN’s Honor Roll Top 25 Schools out of 8,000 Unified Champion Schools across America. 

A Unified Champion School receiving national banner recognition is one that has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence. These standards were developed by a national panel of leaders from the Special Olympics and the education community.

It is a program offered through Special Olympics that partners Special Olympics athletes and their non-disabiled peers to participate and compete together in different sporting events throughout the school year. This is the school’s fourth year of doing this program at Iola.  

Related
October 3, 2022
September 21, 2022
February 26, 2021
February 20, 2020
Most Popular