Iola Unified Special Olympics on ESPN

Iola High School has been chosen as one of ESPN’s Honor Roll Top 25 Schools out of 8,000 Unified Champion Schools across America.

A Unified Champion School receiving national banner recognition is one that has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence. These standards were developed by a national panel of leaders from the Special Olympics and the education community.

It is a program offered through Special Olympics that partners Special Olympics athletes and their non-disabiled peers to participate and compete together in different sporting events throughout the school year. This is the school’s fourth year of doing this program at Iola.