PARSONS — A group of Iolans competed at the PDGA Katy Days Open disc golf tournament at Tolen Creek in Parsons Saturday.

Nathaniel Hartford, Carlos Gonzalez, Logan Booth, Brian Coltrane, Jason Chandlee and Aaron Hammond competed across mixed amateur groups.

“It was exciting to play with more people from the league because I could watch their styles and how well they were doing,” said Gonzalez.