Iola’s Cloud inks with Neosho County

When Korbin Cloud was a sophomore on the Iola High baseball team, the Mustangs saw the makings of a promising season threatened to go up in flames.

An arm injury to staff ace Ryker Curry midway through the year left a gaping hole atop the Mustang pitching staff.

In stepped Cloud, who sparked Iola to a regional title and berth in the 2022 state baseball tournament, including a magical stretch in which he pitched a no-hitter against Santa Fe Trail, and then combined to pitch seven no-hit innings over two games during the regional tournament.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking,” Cloud recalled this week. “It was a matter of just staying calm and focusing on the game.”

Over the next two years, Cloud kept up that unflappable presence, both on the mound and at the plate, including this year’s senior campaign in which he hit .329 with 28 runs scored, 24 hits, four doubles and a home run and an on-base percentage of .520 with seven stolen bases.

On the mound, he went 4-3 with 3.66 ERA.

On Wednesday, Cloud mapped his college path, signing a letter of intent to play next year at Neosho County Community College.

“It was a pretty easy decision,” Cloud said. “I really like the coaches. It’s obvious they want to make everyone better.

“It all happened pretty fast,” he continued. ‘I got a message from one of the coaches asking if I’d come for a visit. I got the offer while I was there, and the next day I accepted.”

He hopes to continue focusing both as a position player — likely somewhere up the middle — while also continuing to pitch.

“I enjoy both,” he said

MUSTANG head coach Levi Ashmore said Cloud’s mental approach has been vital to the outgoing senior’s success.

“To have a young kid step up like he did as a sophomore is awesome,” Ashmore said.

But just as importantly, Cloud continued to thrive as a junior and senior, “even though he wasn’t as much of a secret,” Ashmore said. “When you’re really good and you’re that young, it means other people are excited to hit against him. He kind of had a target on his back.

“It’s hard to find ways to keep getting better and better when you know you’re always gonna get everyone’s best shot,” he continued. “He was able to do that.

“At our level, in this part of the state, he’s about as good a pitcher as you’re gonna find, stuff-wise and competitive-wise. He’s got the right mentality. He’s super-competitive, always wanting to win, always wanting to be in the game.”

Cloud hopes to study athletic training while in college.