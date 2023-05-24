Iola’s Coffield medals at Class 4A state golf meet

WINFIELD — Iola’s Brennen Coffield came in 19th place overall, taking a top-20 medal for his performance at the Class 4A state meet in Winfield Monday and Tuesday.

Coffield shot an 83 on day one and an 82 on day two. He finished with a total score of 165, 21 strokes above par.

“Being there with him throughout both of his rounds, his maturity really became evident to me,” Iola head coach Jeremy Sellman said. “He thought about his shot and what he wanted to do, discussed it with me and executed his plan. I’m amazed at his level of commitment to his game and the time he took to prepare for the state championship.”