Iola High’s Brennen Coffield putts Monday at the Buck Quincy Invitational at the Allen County Country Club. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

As the golfers teed off at the Buck Quincy Invitational Monday, one thing was certain.

The wind was going to make life miserable for everybody.

“The wind took over the game,” noted Iola’s Xander Sellman, whose 89 was good enough to tie him for third, six strokes behind teammate and champion Brennen Coffield.

“I’d hit a good chip, and the wind would push it one way. Then I’d have a good putt and the wind would push it another.”