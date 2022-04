GARNETT — Iola High’s Brett Willis logged his most successful track meet of the season Thursday, winning gold in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump at the Anderson County Invitational.

Meanwhile, Mustang teammate Eli Adams showed off a flair for the dramatic in the 800-meter run.

Adams trailed Spring Hill’s Calen George for most of the race, but turned on the jets down the stretch, matching George stride for stride.