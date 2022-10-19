Iowa State tops Big 12 women’s basketball preseason picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bill Fennelly took Iowa State to the top of the Big 12 within his first five seasons in Ames, leading the Cyclones to the second weekend of the women’s NCAA Tournament three straight years and even reaching a regional final.

There has been plenty of success over two-plus decades since then, too, including another Elite Eight trip. But for all those wins — Fennelly has 568 and counting with the Cyclones — they have yet to win at least a share of another Big 12 title.

That could change this season.