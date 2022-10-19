 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Iowa State tops Big 12 women’s basketball preseason picks

Iowa State is the favorite to top the Big 12 women's basketball standings this season, according to the league's coaches in a preseason poll. The Cyclones return almost everyone from last year's 28-win squad.

October 19, 2022 - 12:59 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bill Fennelly took Iowa State to the top of the Big 12 within his first five seasons in Ames, leading the Cyclones to the second weekend of the women’s NCAA Tournament three straight years and even reaching a regional final.

There has been plenty of success over two-plus decades since then, too, including another Elite Eight trip. But for all those wins — Fennelly has 568 and counting with the Cyclones — they have yet to win at least a share of another Big 12 title.

That could change this season.

