 | Mon, Nov 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iowa State tops K-State in ‘Snowmageddon’

Iowa States Abu Sama III ran for 276 yards and three long touchdowns as Iowa State defeated Kansas State, 42-35, on a snowy night in Manhattan Saturday. The Wildcats nearly came back, but could not convert on fourth down in the waning moments.

By

Sports

November 27, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) breaks off one of his two long first-half touchdown runs, despite the best efforts of Kansas State safety Marques Sigle (21) at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — There was nothing that could stop Abu Sama III, Rocco Becht and the rest of the Iowa State offense on Saturday night.

Not heavy snow that turned “Farmageddon” into “Snowmageddon.” Not the roaring Kansas State student section, which braved the freezing weather to make life miserable in seats just behind the Cyclones anyway. And certainly not the Wildcats’ defense, which watched in agony as Iowa State ripped off long scoring plays all night long.

Sama plowed through the snow for 276 yards and three touchdowns, Becht threw for 230 yards and three more scores, and the Cyclones’ defense held No. 19 Kansas State on fourth down with less than a minute left to preserve a wild 42-35 victory.

Related
January 12, 2022
December 16, 2020
November 23, 2020
November 23, 2018
Most Popular