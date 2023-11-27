Iowa State tops K-State in ‘Snowmageddon’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — There was nothing that could stop Abu Sama III, Rocco Becht and the rest of the Iowa State offense on Saturday night.

Not heavy snow that turned “Farmageddon” into “Snowmageddon.” Not the roaring Kansas State student section, which braved the freezing weather to make life miserable in seats just behind the Cyclones anyway. And certainly not the Wildcats’ defense, which watched in agony as Iowa State ripped off long scoring plays all night long.

Sama plowed through the snow for 276 yards and three touchdowns, Becht threw for 230 yards and three more scores, and the Cyclones’ defense held No. 19 Kansas State on fourth down with less than a minute left to preserve a wild 42-35 victory.