 | Thu, Jun 09, 2022
‘It doesn’t work any more’: Coach K talks future of NCAA athletics

Retired coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski is not shy about sharing his views on the state of college athletics in the day of Name, Image, Likeness and changes in the NCAA.

June 8, 2022 - 1:33 PM

Mike Krzyzewski, retired head coach of the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team, tapes an episode of his SiriusXM show during a SiriusXM Town Hall With Coach K event at Cameron Indoor Stadium on June 2, 2022, in Durham, North Carolina. Photo by (Grant Halverson/Getty Images for SiriusXM/TNS)

DURHAM, N.C. — No longer coaching but still involved in the college sports landscape as a Duke ambassador, Mike Krzyzewski’s assessment of college athletics is that the current model is at a breaking point.

“It’s the most important time in college sports,” Krzyzewski said in an exclusive interview with The News & Observer, “and it’s really the most chaotic time.”

The 75-year-old Krzyzewski, who retired after 42 seasons as Duke’s basketball coach in April with more wins (1,202) and Final Four appearances (13) than any men’s college basketball coach, made college athletics his life’s work. Starting in 1974 as an Indiana graduate assistant coach, and then serving five years as Army’s head coach prior to his arrival at Duke, that’s 48 consecutive years in the business.

