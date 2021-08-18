It’s time to change which stats appear on Topps baseball cards

Before retailers opened their box of Topps baseball cards in 1952, they were greeted with a letter. These cards — the ones wrapped in green and red wax paper — “were never offered before” and they “would be cherished through the years by every lover of the great American pastime.”

Trying to separate from Philadelphia-based Bowman, Topps made their cards bigger in ’52 for its second series of baseball cards and used color photographs. It added facsimile signatures to the front of cards and each pack sold for a nickel. The set — which included Mickey Mantle’s rookie — would become iconic.

But it is what the company put on the back of its baseball cards that season that changed not only the trading card industry but also perhaps the way baseball is viewed. It is what truly made the cards, as the letter said, like none before.