Jayhawks ride late-season success into Leipold’s second year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The strides made by Kansas under first-year coach Lance Leipold were evident on an autumn night in Texas, when the long-suffering Jayhawks stunned the Longhorns in overtime in one of the biggest upsets in college football.

They took TCU and West Virginia down to the wire in their final two games, too, giving the Jayhawks — despite winning just two games all season — the rare feeling of positive momentum heading into this season.

“Year 1 was definitely a whirlwind,” admitted Leipold, the longtime small-college coach who turned around Buffalo before taking leadership of the Jayhawks. “But we feel the foundation has been set in many ways. Feel pleased on how we finished last season, the way we progressed her in the spring and some of the additions to our roster.”