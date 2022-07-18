 | Tue, Jul 19, 2022
Juan Soto has trade options — but it won’t be cheap

Juan Soto's rejection of a $440 million contract extension with Washington raises the speculation the MLB star will be traded. Now the talk centers on who could afford him; and who could give up the collection of prospects to pry him from the Nationals.

July 18, 2022 - 2:09 PM

Juan Soto (22) of the Washington Nationals bats against the New York Mets in the ninth inning at Nationals Park on May 12 In Washington, D.C. Photo by (Rob Carr/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON D.C. — The trade deadline became a bit more suspenseful over the weekend when The Athletic reported that Washington outfielder Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year offer to stay with the Nationals.

Suddenly, social media was ablaze with talk of Soto possibly being traded, and what kind of incredible offer it might take to acquire him.

A deal involving the 23-year-old star would be seismic because of his talent, his youth and the fact that he’s not due to be a free agent until after the 2024 season. Any team considering acquiring Soto would have to weigh how likely he’d be to stay there, but even 2 1/2 years of him could be worth quite a bit.

