 | Thu, Dec 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Judge: Two-time NCAA transfers can play immediately — for now

A federal judge approved a temporary restraining order prohibiting an NCAA rule that denies immediate eligibility to second-time college transfers. Previously, those two-time transferees had to receive a waiver to play without waiting for a year.

By

Sports

December 14, 2023 - 1:34 PM

The Wilson and NCAA Logo is shown on a football as the Louisville Cardinals take on the Florida State Seminoles during the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images/TNS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College athletes who were denied the chance to play immediately after transferring a second time can return to competition — for now — after a federal judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order Wednesday against the NCAA.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in northern West Virginia issued the order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule. A lawsuit filed by West Virginia and six other states alleged the rule’s waiver process violated federal antitrust law. The order clears the way for athletes to play during the two-week period and also ensures that schools won’t be punished for allowing it.

The NCAA said in a statement it would comply with the order and notify schools.

Related
September 25, 2019
April 19, 2019
January 24, 2019
June 13, 2018
Most Popular