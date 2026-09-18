Junior Mustangs crush Anderson County 43-0

The Iola Middle School Mustangs remain undefeated after beating the Amderson County Bulldogs 43-0 Thursday.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 22-0 lead before the end of the first quarter.

It’s the second win in a row for the Mustangs, outscoring Girard, 36-0.

“The kids played hard from the start, but there are a few things on offense we can still improve on, running the plays and making sure we’re picking up on blitzes,” said Iola coach Scott Ellis.

“But you can’t be too disappointed. We have some teams up ahead that are…