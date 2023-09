OSAWATOMIE — The Iola High JV Mustang football team won 44-22 on the road in their season opener at Osawatomie Tuesday.

Iola relied on their defense, holding the Trojans to eight points in the first half, before cranking up the intensity on offense to score 28 points in the second half.

Keiser Nemecek, who had two touchdowns on the night, hauled in a pass from Jakolby Hill for the 8-0 lead.