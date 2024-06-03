K-State advances to Super Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Brendan Jones batted 3 for 5 and drove in three runs, David Bishop added two RBIs and Kansas State beat Southeast Missouri State 7-2 on Sunday night in the Fayetteville Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State will head to Charlottesville, Virginia, to face Virginia in a best-of-three super regional series next weekend.

It’s Kansas State’s first trip to the super regionals in 11 years. The No. 3-seed Wildcats (35-24) went undefeated in three games at Fayetteville. Kansas State outscored opponents 33-12, the bulk coming in a 19-4 win over Louisiana Tech in a Friday night, Saturday morning game that was interrupted by weather conditions.

The Wildcats scored four in the bottom of the second and three in the third against the Redhawks.

Bishop and Danniel Rivera each singled in a run, Raphael Pelletier grounded out to force in the third and Jones singled through the right side of the infield to score Rivera for a 4-0 lead.

Kansas State used four pitchers — Cole Wisenbaker (4-0) got the win with three innings of work following starter Ty Ruhl. They scattered seven hits.

Bryce Cannon’s two-run home run in the top of the eighth was all the offense produced by Southeast Missouri State (36-27).