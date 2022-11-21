 | Mon, Nov 21, 2022
K-State nears Big 12 title game

The Wildcats have won three of their last four. Behind Will Howard, Kansas State tied its biggest output of the season against the league’s worst scoring defense and improved to 4-1 on the road.

November 21, 2022 - 2:21 PM

Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 19 Kansas State beat West Virginia 48-31 to move one win away from clinching a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats finish the regular season at home next Saturday against Kansas. They are looking to join TCU in the title game Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State jumped ahead 14-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, thanks in part to Cincere Mason’s 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Wildcats led 41-25 at halftime. Those were the most first-half points for Kansas State in 14 years. K-State’s Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.

One of No. 19 Kansas State’s longest road trips of the Big 12 season might as well have been a home game for quarterback Will Howard.

Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and the Wildcats moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.

