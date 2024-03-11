 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
K-State picks up key Senior Day victory

Kansas State kept its faint hopes alive for an NCAA Tournament berth Saturday, defeating No. 6 Iowa State, 65-58. It's the Wildcats' third home win over a top-10 team this season.

March 11, 2024 - 2:43 PM

Kansas State's Arthur Kaluma (24) dunks against Iowa State's Keshon Gilbert (10) in the second half at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Manhattan, Kansas. Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 23 points, Cam Carter added 21 and Kansas State beat sixth-ranked Iowa State 65-58 on Saturday, giving the Wildcats’ flickering NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost heading into the Big 12 Tournament.

David N’Guessan added 11 points and a career-high 16 rebounds on senior day for the Wildcats (18-13, 8-10 Big 12), who blew most of a 17-point, second-half lead before holding on for their third win over a top-10 team this season.

Kansas State also beat No. 4 Kansas and No. 9 Baylor at home, where it went 15-3 this season.

Curtis Jones had 16 points and Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey 13 apiece for the Cyclones (24-7, 13-5), who couldn’t replicate their rally from 14 down to beat BYU earlier in the week and had their four-game winning streak snapped.

