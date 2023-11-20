 | Mon, Nov 20, 2023
K-State rallies to defeat KU, 31-27

Kansas State rallied from a 27-16 deficit to defeat Kansas, 31-27, to win their 15th straight in a one-sided rivalry. More importantly, it keeps the Wildcats in line for a possible Big 12 championship game berth.

November 20, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Quarterback Will Howard (18) of the Kansas State Wildcats passes during the 1st half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State celebrated on the Jayhawk logo at midfield inside Memorial Stadium one more time Saturday night, shortly after the Wildcats extended their Sunshine Showdown winning streak to 15 straight in the final game before the 102-year-old home of rival Kansas begins a massive renovation.

Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for the go-ahead score, and the No. 23 Wildcats capitalized on two special teams blunders, allowing them to overcome an 11-point second-half deficit and escape with a 31-27 victory.

“Resolve. Toughness. Battling for your brothers,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “That was a good football team we beat in a really good environment. We knew we were going to get their best shot and I think we did.”

