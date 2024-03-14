 | Thu, Mar 14, 2024
Menu Search Log in

K-State revives NCAA tourney hopes with win over Texas

Kansas State took a big step toward getting an NCAA Tournament bid by defeating Texas in come-from-behind fashion in the Big 12 Tournament second round play Wednesday. The Wildcats will face Iowa State on Thursday in another game that could dictate whether KSU will go dancing this month.

By

Sports

March 14, 2024 - 1:57 PM

Kansas State's Arthur Kaluma (24) drives against Texas' Kadin Shedrick (5) in the second half during the second round of the Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 21 points, making four pressure-filled free throws down the stretch, and No. 10 seed Kansas State rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat seventh-seeded Texas 78-74 in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

Arthur Kaluma added 14 points, David N’Guessan had 13 and Dai Dai Ames and Cam Carter finished with 10 apiece for the Wildcats (19-13), who gave their flickering NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost by following their upset of sixth-ranked Iowa State to end the regular season with a win over the Longhorns.

Now, they get another shot at the Cyclones — the No. 2 seed in the tournament — in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Related
March 11, 2020
March 20, 2019
March 5, 2019
March 15, 2018
Most Popular