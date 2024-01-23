K-State women rally to top Baylor, extend winning streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Fourth-ranked Kansas State has its highest ranking in 21 years, and backed it up even without injured standout center Ayoka Lee.

Eliza Maupin, Gabby Gregory and Serena Sundell each had 16 points and the Wildcats extended their winning streak to 13 games with a 58-55 victory Monday night over No. 13 Baylor, which was held to only 16 points in the second half after K-State switched to a zone defense.

“We were having a lot of trouble guarding them man-to-man,” K-State coach Jeff Mittie said. “We went zone, went to a 1-2-2. … We hadn’t played that much this year. We had some interesting rotations. Probably confused Baylor, confused me a couple of times.”