K-State women’s coach agrees to extension

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie agreed to a two-year extension Friday that will pay him $2,745,000 in base salary over the next four years and includes several potentially lucrative bonus provisions.

Mittie will be entering his ninth season with the Wildcats. He is coming off his fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, but it also was just his third 20-win season in Manhattan and came on the heels of a 9-18 record during the 2020-21 season.

Mittie, who also coached at TCU, is 145-110 since taking over the Wildcats.