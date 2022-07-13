 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Kansans, place your bets

With legislation in place that legalizes sports betting in Kansas, the state is setting up guidelines for casinos in the coming months.

Earlier this year Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law sports betting legislation that went fully into effect July 1. 

This comes in the wake of sports betting becoming one of the largest revenue-driven industries in both the sports and gambling spheres as well as other states legalizing sports betting of their own. 

The law allows retail and online sports betting. About 80% of proceeds from the new revenue source will be deposited into a fund to “attract” another major sports team in Kansas City.

