Kansas City ends Red Devil winning streak

A furious, late-season hot stretch came to a screeching halt for Allen Community College’s softball team Thursday.

The Red Devils, riding a season-best five-game winning streak, were swept by visiting Kansas City Kansas, 7-2 and 12-6, in ACC’s final home games of the season.

“It’s not at all how we wanted it to end,” head coach Nicole Peters said. “These were tough losses. We took ourselves out of those games. We had some miscues and errors, and we didn’t capitalize when we had baserunners.”