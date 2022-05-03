Kansas City not done wheeling and dealing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on defensive end Melvin Ingram and traded for Houston cornerback Lonnie Johnson on Monday, hoping to add two more pieces to a defense that was revamped during the NFL draft.

The seldom-used UFA tender means the Chiefs essentially offered Ingram a $4.4 million contract for next season, which represents 110% of his pay from last season, while still giving the veteran pass rusher the chance to negotiate with other teams.

If Ingram signs elsewhere before July 22, though, the Chiefs could earn a compensatory pick in next year’s draft.