Kansas City’s Perez ties home run mark for catchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals All-Star Salvador Perez’s best offensive season of his career reached a historic Benchmark. Perez, a seven-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner, has put himself among the most exclusive company as far as power-hitting seasons for a catcher in Major League Baseball history.

Perez smashed his 45th home run of the season in the first inning of Thursday afternoon’s game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium.

That 428-foot blast, which landed in the left-center-field stands, matched Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for the most home runs in a single season by a primary catcher (having played at least 75% of their games as a catcher).