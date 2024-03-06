Kansas defeats K-State in Sunflower rivalry

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas rarely loses at Allen Fieldhouse, and even rarer do the Jayhawks lose there to Kansas State.

On senior night? The Wildcats hardly seemed to have a chance.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 19 points in his farewell to the Phog, fellow senior Hunter Dickinson added 15 points with 20 rebounds, and No. 14 Kansas snapped a modest two-game skid with a 90-68 blowout of Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Nick Timberlake added 18 points and KJ Adams Jr. had 16 for the Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7 Big 12), who beat the Wildcats at home for the 18th straight time and won their 40th in a row on senior night, a run that stretches back to the 1983-84 season.