Kansas defeats K-State in Sunflower rivalry

Home turf + senior night = overwhelming advantage in 90-68 blowout

March 6, 2024 - 2:40 PM

Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) drives to the basket against Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The win avenges KU's overtime loss to Kansas State earlier this season. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas rarely loses at Allen Fieldhouse, and even rarer do the Jayhawks lose there to Kansas State.

On senior night? The Wildcats hardly seemed to have a chance.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 19 points in his farewell to the Phog, fellow senior Hunter Dickinson added 15 points with 20 rebounds, and No. 14 Kansas snapped a modest two-game skid with a 90-68 blowout of Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Nick Timberlake added 18 points and KJ Adams Jr. had 16 for the Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7 Big 12), who beat the Wildcats at home for the 18th straight time and won their 40th in a row on senior night, a run that stretches back to the 1983-84 season.

