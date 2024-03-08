Kansas, K-State gear up for regular season finales

Kansas Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (27-3, 14-3 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts No. 14 Kansas after LJ Cryer scored 25 points in Houston’s 67-59 win against the UCF Knights.

The Cougars are 16-0 on their home court. Houston is 24-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.1 turnovers per game.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Houston scores 74.1 points, 5.8 more per game than the 68.3 Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.