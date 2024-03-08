 | Fri, Mar 08, 2024
Kansas, K-State gear up for regular season finales

The end of the regular season arrives Saturday with both Kansas and Kansas State taking on key Big 12 rivals. The Jayhawks will visit top-ranked Houston, while the Wildcats will host No. 6 Iowa State.

March 8, 2024 - 2:36 PM

The Kansas Jayhawks huddle up before a second-half free throw against Baylor at Foster Pavilion on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS

Kansas Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (27-3, 14-3 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts No. 14 Kansas after LJ Cryer scored 25 points in Houston’s 67-59 win against the UCF Knights.

The Cougars are 16-0 on their home court. Houston is 24-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.1 turnovers per game.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Houston scores 74.1 points, 5.8 more per game than the 68.3 Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

