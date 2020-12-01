Kansas State fends off UMKC

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Nijel Pack and DaJuan Gordon scored 14 points each as Kansas State battled past Missouri-Kansas City 62-58 Monday, picking up the Wildcats’ first win.

Pack, a freshman, scored the game’s first basket and his first 3-pointer put K-State (1-2) ahead 12-0 as part of a 17-0 opening run. The Wildcats led 33-23 at the half, taking advantage of UMKC’s cold start — 0-for-8 with four turnovers.

Gordon, a sophomore, scored 10 of his 14 in the first half, pulled down nine rebounds for the game with two assists and two steals. Kaosi Ezeagu added 11 points and blocked three shots.