 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas State football team to honor wildfire victims

The Kansas State Wildcats plan to honor people who suffered losses during the recent Kansas wildfires during their TaxAct Texas Bowl against LSU in January.

By

Sports

December 23, 2021 - 8:52 AM

Photo by Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas State University football team will wear a special decal on their helmets during the Jan. 4 bowl game to express empathy for people who suffered losses from wildfires that scorched more than 163,000 acres in central Kansas.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play Louisiana State University in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many Kansans who were affected by the recent storms and wildfires,” said Gene Taylor, director of athletics at Kansas State in Manhattan. “This helmet sticker is a small department-wide gesture that will let all K-Staters and those effected by this storm know that we are with them as they rebuild their lives and their livelihoods.”

Related
December 3, 2019
December 4, 2018
December 3, 2018
December 15, 2011
Most Popular