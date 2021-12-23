Kansas State football team to honor wildfire victims

TOPEKA — The Kansas State University football team will wear a special decal on their helmets during the Jan. 4 bowl game to express empathy for people who suffered losses from wildfires that scorched more than 163,000 acres in central Kansas.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play Louisiana State University in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many Kansans who were affected by the recent storms and wildfires,” said Gene Taylor, director of athletics at Kansas State in Manhattan. “This helmet sticker is a small department-wide gesture that will let all K-Staters and those effected by this storm know that we are with them as they rebuild their lives and their livelihoods.”