The Cougars make their Big 12 debut when they travel to Memorial Stadium to take on Kansas, a program that has been on the upswing under Lance Leipold the past two seasons.

Both are coming off narrow wins that took them to 3-0. BYU squeezed out a 38-31 win at Arkansas while the Jayhawks won 31-24 at Nevada. Kansas is trying to win its first four games for the second straight year. It won the only previous meeting with BYU 23-20 in the 1992 Aloha Bowl.

KEY MATCHUP