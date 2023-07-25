 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at swimming worlds

Katie Ledecky has won the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle with ease at the swimming world championships on a day that saw fellow American Ryan Murphy triumph in the men’s 100 backstroke. Ledecky won in 15 minutes, 26.27 seconds. The victory was her 15th individual title at the world championships and equaled the mark set by Michael Phelps. 

July 25, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final at Tokyo Aquatics Center in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle with ease on Tuesday at the World Aquatics Championships in a landmark victory which made her the most decorated female swimmer at the worlds with 20 golds overall, 15 of which have come in individual events.

That ties Michael Phelps’ record at the worlds for individual gold medals.

American Ryan Murphy added the second American gold medal on Tuesday, winning the 100-meter backstroke. But as usual when the 26-year-old Ledecky swims, she’s the story.

