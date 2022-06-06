 | Mon, Jun 06, 2022
KC adjusts to life after Hill

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs bid adieu to three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason, the team's players and coaches remain convinced the players joining the fold in 2022 may make the team even harder to defend.

June 6, 2022 - 1:13 PM

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, right, pulls in a touchdown pass against the Colts in 2020. Photo by (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The moment the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks, any notion the AFC West champions would be able to simply build on another deep playoff run went right with him.

It’s not easy to replace a three-time All-Pro wide receiver, one of the most dynamic players in the entire game.

The deal earlier this offseason set in motion events that have left the Chiefs in an intriguing position as they hit the meat of their voluntary summer workouts: They’ve rebuilt their pass-catching corps into a more well-rounded and arguably more difficult-to-defend bunch while also updating — and perhaps upgrading — their playbook to better fit their personnel, and in particular those big, rangy wide receivers that are now on the roster.

