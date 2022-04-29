KC goes defense as NFL Draft opens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brett Veach kept eyeing the draft board as the first round ticked away, knowing full well that two picks Thursday night and 10 more over the next couple of days gave him plenty of options on both sides of the ball.

The Chiefs’ general manager decided to address the defensive side first.

In a serendipitous first round in which the best players left on their board also fulfilled the Chiefs’ biggest needs, Veach traded up to select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick and then added Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis at No. 30, all while holding onto both of his second-round choices Friday night.