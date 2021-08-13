KC looks to shake off rust

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — With only a few practices remaining before breaking training camp, the Kansas City Chiefs take a business trip on Saturday to visit the San Francisco 49ers. For quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the results in this first preseason outing matter less than the process.

“You always like a score, but at the end of the day, I think if the communication, the procedures of in and out of the huddle with so many new guys, especially on that offensive line, I think that would be a win for me just throughout this first game,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs expect to start five new faces on the line protecting Mahomes against the 49ers, starting with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who arrived during the offseason via a trade with Baltimore. Free-agent acquisition Joe Thuney at left guard headlines the rest of the group rounded out by three rookies: center Creed Humphrey, right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Lucas Niang.