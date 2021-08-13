 | Fri, Aug 13, 2021
Menu Search Log in

KC looks to shake off rust

Not many practices remain before the Chiefs break camp and look to score their first victory

By

Sports

August 13, 2021 - 2:23 PM

Patrick Mahomes, right, of the Kansas City Chiefs hands off to Clyde Edwards-Helaire during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images / TNS

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — With only a few practices remaining before breaking training camp, the Kansas City Chiefs take a business trip on Saturday to visit the San Francisco 49ers. For quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the results in this first preseason outing matter less than the process.

“You always like a score, but at the end of the day, I think if the communication, the procedures of in and out of the huddle with so many new guys, especially on that offensive line, I think that would be a win for me just throughout this first game,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs expect to start five new faces on the line protecting Mahomes against the 49ers, starting with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who arrived during the offseason via a trade with Baltimore. Free-agent acquisition Joe Thuney at left guard headlines the rest of the group rounded out by three rookies: center Creed Humphrey, right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Lucas Niang.

Related
August 3, 2021
November 23, 2020
September 11, 2018
August 15, 2018
Most Popular