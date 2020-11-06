KC rookie turning heads on defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tershawn Wharton doesn’t want to minimize the work the coaching staff at Missouri S&T did with him the past four years, but the massive defensive lineman with the slightly shy chuckle also knew it wouldn’t be enough.

If he wanted to reach the NFL, he would need to find some extra help.

So, while most players at the Division II level are taking a break and basking in the summer sun, Wharton sought out a group of trainers that he hoped would take him to the next level. His goal growing up in the St. Louis suburbs was also to play professional football, and he wasn’t going to allow a lack of big-time college scholarship offers or the fact that he was playing at Missouri S&T — rather than just Missouri — keep him from achieving that dream.