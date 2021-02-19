KC’s Duffy honors the late Ventura

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the weeks after Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in an vehicle crash in January 2017, a still-grieving Danny Duffy began collecting memorabilia of his late friend.
Duffy sent the items to Ventura’s mom, Marisol Hernández, in the Dominican Republic as a way to honor and remember her son.
Ventura is still never far from Duffy’s mind, and he has hit upon a new way to pay tribute. Starting this season, Duffy has changed his jersey number from 41 to 30, which was Ventura’s number.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.