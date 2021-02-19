Menu Search Log in

KC’s Duffy honors the late Ventura

Four years after his teammate, Yordano Ventura, died in an an automobile accident, Kansas City's Danny Duffy has switched uniforms. He is wearing No. 30 in honor of his late teammate.

By

Sports

February 19, 2021 - 1:36 PM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy throws against the Los Angeles Angels on July 27, 2016, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by John Sleezer / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the weeks after Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in an vehicle crash in January 2017, a still-grieving Danny Duffy began collecting memorabilia of his late friend.

Duffy sent the items to Ventura’s mom, Marisol Hernández, in the Dominican Republic as a way to honor and remember her son.

Ventura is still never far from Duffy’s mind, and he has hit upon a new way to pay tribute. Starting this season, Duffy has changed his jersey number from 41 to 30, which was Ventura’s number.

Related
February 19, 2021
September 10, 2020
August 30, 2018
May 13, 2018
Trending